Sara and Madhav: A Peak into the Mind of a Child with Autism

My earliest memories of Madhav is of him running into our house, heading straight to the room where we kept the puzzles, throwing them all on the floor and then proceeding to separate and make them. Madhav was three at the time, the same age as my daughter Ahana and their friend Arjun. They went to school together, they played side-by-side and they holidayed together.

It was Ahana and Arjun who would tell us not to disturb him, or try to help him when he did his puzzles, or that he didn't like being touched.

At the age of 3, kids just get it. They observe and they accept. Madhav, for Ahana and her friends, was not that different.