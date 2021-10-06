Why Aryan Khan’s Father Deserves Your Empathy, Not Your Trolling

“I started smoking weed during the end of class 9 and it was not cigarettes. I just decided one day that I wanted to try marijuana. Most of it came from becoming more aware of its legality and use in other countries.” This was Rohan who told me last year that he started experimenting with drugs at the age of 13.

There is more, lots more. “I drink and smoke up hash and I have been doing both since the age of 16, says eighteen- year-old Cindy… I smoke up once in two weeks but there are people who do it two- three times a day.”

These are just a couple of excerpts from my book Stoned, Shamed, Depressed that deep dives into the lives of teens in tier 1 and tier 2 cities of India.