Stay Fit This Diwali – Try These Simple & Healthy Homemade Delights

Recipe for healthy snacking this Diwali.
(Photo :iStock)
Diwali is here! And food is a big part of the festival. After all, what’s diwali without some delicious dinners, lots of sweets and snacking? But who needs to resort to only unhealthy foods?
Thanks to the pandemic, there has been a big shift towards healthier eating habits. Try out these simple yet super healthy, sweet as well as savoury snacks this diwali.
Chocolate peanut butter flax seed granola
recipe for chocolate peanut butter flax seed granola
Mix together 150 gm chocolate chips, 60 gm peanut butter, 2 tbsp roasted flax seeds, 2 tbsp honey, 250 gm oats evenly so that the mixture clumps together. Spread mixture evenly on a prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 200 degree Celsius. When it cools, cut into bite size pieces and keep handy for guests.
With this snack you deliver the multiple antioxidants and minerals of chocolate, energy of the complex carbohydrates (oats) and good fat from peanut butter and fax seeds.
Fruity yoghurt
Take small wine glasses. Layer chopped fruits (of choice), plain yogurt and roasted seeds and/or chopped nuts one by one till you reach the top. Drizzle a bit of honey on top. Chill and keep this pretty snack ready for guests.
They will thank you for the probiotics, energy and nutrients laden snack.
Chia seed pudding with nuts
Mix 1 tbsp chia seeds in 100 ml of milk (or almond milk), add few assorted nuts and 1tbsp honey. Stir well. Chill in fridge for 3 hours. It will thicken up by then. Make as many servings as you wish and keep handy.
With this snack you will feed them protein of chia seeds, besides multiple other micronutrients and calcium from the milk. Plus, it is a high satiety snack.
Hummus on toast
It is a good combination of protein and carbohydrates.
Soak chickpeas overnight. Boil till soft, cool, then blend with garlic, tahini paste and olive oil. Drizzle some olive oil on a whole wheat toast spread the hummus, cut into squares, and serve.
You will serve them a good combination of protein and carbohydrates that is delicious too.
Low cal bhajiya
Coat a non-stick pan with 1 tsp of oil. Now arrange dollops of your bhajiyas (besan mixed with cut onions and boiled potatoes) and cover the lid. In just a couple of minutes, the bhajiyas will puff up. Then flip them to cook the other side.
These cook fast, and trust me, you won't miss the fried ones — these taste divine and you will serve the goodness of besan (protein) to your guests too!
Avocado and balsamic toast
Remove and discard the peel and pit from the avocado. Place it into a small bowl and add salt, pepper, and some lemon juice, mash lightly with fork. Top toasted bread with mashed avocado, place a few basil leaves and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Add thinly sliced tomato and sprinkle some red pepper flakes.
Serve them good fats in this delicious avatar and convert your guests into avocado lovers.
Cheese and Fruits Skewer
Cheese and fruits skewer recipe
Cut grapes, apples and pineapple into small equal cubes. Similarly cut cubes of Cheddar cheese into the same shape and size like the fruits. Slide in the cheese and the fruits into the skewers alternately. Chill and keep ready.
Always works with fruit lovers, and manages to convert those who aren’t into fruit eaters. Plus, cheese delivers taste, calcium and protein, while fruits are loaded with fibre and satiety.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico), Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa) and Fix it with foods.)
