Recipes: Try these Healthy Vegetable Recipes this Navratri

Fasting during Navratri helps rest and unburden the body (and its systems), lets it heal, refresh and refurbish from within and thus helps cleanse it too (a natural detox if you please!).

Have you noticed that both the Navratras come during season change? From winter to summer and again when the air just begins to get nippy - and our immunity is at a low. If you find the regular vegetables allowed during the fast little boring, there are ways to jazz them up.

Try these recipes whether you are fasting or not: