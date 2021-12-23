Here's Why You Must Eat These Chutney's Everyday

One ground rule of eating better (for your health) food is to ensure enough micronutrients in our diet on a daily basis. These micro nutrients (vitamins and minerals), so called because they are needed in very small quantities, are extremely potent and can help keep our health, weight, and functioning of the body on track.

And the easiest way to fill in the gaps in our diet for these nutrients is by eating a dollop of a home made chutney everyday, at least in one meal. Eleven chutneys to make and eat are: