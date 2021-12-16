Want To Boost Your Immunity This Winter? Try These Comfort Recipes

Try immunity boosting foods to stay healthy this winter season.
It is that time of the year when life is about garam masala chais and pakodas. And also, the season for sarson ka saag, gajar ka halwa and the rewadis and chikkis.
While it is fun to indulge in them to get the winter feels and soak in the sunshine, it is also important to eat right.
Including healthy and warming foods that will boost your immunity and help you tide through the changing season.
Let’s get started with these quick and easy to make foods that can help not just keep your body warm in winters, but also boost the immunity.
Oats Laddoos are a rich source of protein.
This sweet has almost replaced other sweets at my home. I like to make fresh batches of these sweets and they are also a perfect protein option when you are either heading to the gym for a workout.
Ingredients
2 cups rolled oats
Organic jaggery powder as per taste
A pinch of cinnamon powder (optional)
3-4 tablespoons of finely chopped dates
A tablespoon each of pumpkin seeds, flax seeds and sunflower seeds
Less than one cup mixed dry fruits – I took a mix of walnuts, cashews, almonds, pistachios
Ghee or Peanut Butter to bind these together
How to make the ladoos
- Dry roast the oats till it turns fragrant. Keep aside to cool and grind to a fine powder.
- Dry roast the dry fruit till it lets out a nutty aroma. Remove from flame and add all the seeds. Give it a mix and keep aside to cool down. Grind to a fine powder. Keep about 2 tablespoons of this powder aside.
- In a large bowl, add the ground oats, powdered dry fruits and dates. Mix well.
- Add jaggery powder according to the sweetness you need. If you are using sweetened peanut butter, you may want to skip adding jaggery.
- Add warm ghee or room temperature peanut butter to these powders gradually till they bind without crumbling.
- Shape these into balls and sprinkle the dry fruit powder on it and store in an airtight container. Store these in a cool place.
Besan ka kheer is easy to cook and healthy.
Pretty much a staple in my home when I was growing up and I still love to indulge in this.
This kheer takes less than 5 - 7 minutes to get ready and helps clear phlegm and nasal passages when one has a bout of cough and cold, which is pretty common in winters.
Ingredients
One cup of milk
A pinch of nutmeg
2 teaspoons of besan
3 tablespoons of ghee
Two pinches of turmeric
1.5 teaspoon of jaggery powder
How to make besan ka kheer
- Take a heavy bottomed pan and add 1tablespoon of ghee to it. Add the besan to it and saute on the lowest flame till it turns fragrant.
- Add the jaggery powder and the milk and to the besan with turmeric powder.
- Turn the flame high till the milk gets hot. Lower the flame and start whisking this mix till it turns smooth and starts to change in consistency. It will have the consistency of a thick soup.
- Keep stirring constantly so that it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. It will take about 4-5 minutes to get this kheer ready on the lowest flame.
- Pour this into a bowl and add the remaining ghee and the pinch of nutmeg and mix well.
Also, a rich source of Vitamin B1, besan can reduce the fatigue and weakness often caused by a cough and cold to provide instant energy.
Add ginger root powder to your mug of hot water.
This age-old recipe has many variations and it is based on Ayurveda. The powder has multiple uses.
It can be added to mug of hot water and brewed as a soothing tea and it can also be added to food when you are cooking it to enhance the taste.
4 tbsp. organic turmeric powder
3 tbsp. fennel seeds
2 tbsp. cumin seeds
2 tbsp. coriander seeds
1 tbsp. whole black pepper
1 tbsp. dry ginger root powder
1 tbsp. green cardamom seeds
6-8 cloves
1/2 tbsp. cinnamon powder
How to make the immunity boosting powder
- Heat a heavy bottomed pan on low heat and add all the dry ingredients except the powders of turmeric and dry ginger.
- On the lowest flame possible, dry roast all ingredients by constantly stirring them. It will turn aromatic in a few minutes. Turn off the heat.
- Transfer all the ingredients on a dry plate and let it cool completely. Grind to a fine powder.
- Add the other powders of turmeric, ginger and cinnamon. Mix well and sieve this powder if needed to remove the bigger particles that may be there.
- Transfer the powder into an air-tight glass bottle and store it away from direct sunlight.
