Baby It’s Cold Outside! Try These 5 Winter Foods to Keep You Naturally Warm

5 Winter foods that you should load up your plates with!
(Photo: iStock)
Eating seasonally, meaning eating foods in season, is one big rule of eating right and mindfully. It singlehandedly ensure better health and more required nutrients in the diet.
That is why here’s a list go the often missed winter foods that are really good for you, so please consciously include them in your winter menu as often as possible, while they are in season.
Green leafy vegetables help to reduce cholesterol levels.
Every winter have sarson ka saag at least once a week. Why? Well, for starters this leafy green helps flush out the toxins from the body and reduces the chances of developing cancers.
Plus there’s a reason why we get an array of saag’s in the winter season; they are naturally warming
Cook it with just garlic and onions in olive oil till just barely wilted and fair with a sourdough bread.
Carrot tops are rich in vitamin A, C and K.
So you chop off the carrot tops (yes, the green part) and eat just the carrot? Join the club.
In fact it’s vitamin C content is six times more than that of the carrots. And magnesium and K is a great combination for the bone health.
Make chimichurri and pair with carrots or crackers. Just blend chopped carrot greens, dried oregano, cumin, red pepper flakes, garlic cloves, black pepper and salt. Mix in vinegar and olive oil.
Mushrooms strengthen the body from inside.
These fungi are rich in zinc so help promote the growth of white blood cells to make your body fighting fit.
Plus they are a probiotic food and help strengthen the body from inside by upping our natural resistance to diseases.
Have mushroom soup. Chop mushrooms finely and boil in 2.5 cups water for about 10 minutes. Add 1 chopped green onion, 1/4th green capsicum and 1.5 tbsp cornstarch mixed in water (optional) and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Add salt, pepper, to taste, some coriander stalk and leaves, and a squeeze of lemon. Finally add in the end some soaked slivered almonds.
Turnip greens can help to beat cancer.
These greens (that most people usually throw) deliver a pretty impressive collection of antioxidants: vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin C and manganese. They are great for our immune system, protect against free radical damage, delay the aging process and are heart friendly too.
The best news of course is that they are loaded with cancer beating glucosinolates that are unique sulfur-containing nutrients that not just help prevent cancer but help detox the body too.
Simply sauté them and season with soy sauce, lemon juice and cayenne pepper. Add pan fried tofu, or some cooked soya chunks.
Pink Lentil helps to prevent constipation.
It delivers a lot of protein, and a good daily dose of fibre that helps push waste through your digestive system and prevent constipation.
Make dal soup.
Wash 1 cup masoor dal, combine with 3 quartered onions, 4 large tomatoes, 5 garlic cloves, 1” ginger pc, salt, 1 litre water and cook in a pan on medium heat for 7-10 minutes till dal is tender. Let it cool, then blend and strain.
Temper it just before you serve, and serve with chopped onions, lime wedges.
(Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist, weight management consultant, and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of The Don't Diet Plan: A no-nonsense guide to weight loss, Fix it with Food, Ultimate Grandmother Hacks, and Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People.)
