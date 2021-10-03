Sexolve 276: 'Did My Gayness Rub Onto My Cat?'

My close friends who know have started telling me that I am gay and am spreading gayness.

Last week, to my utter surprise I saw my male cat trying to mount my other male cat with a lot of sound and purring.

I have started feeling that this is possible – people could spread gayness to other human beings and also animals. I cannot bear me spreading anything to my pets. I love them.

This is getting worse.

I am getting sleepless nights just thinking about this. How do I solve this?

Kitty Dad