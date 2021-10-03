Sexolve 276: 'Did My Gayness Rub Onto My Cat?'

Sexolve 276: 'Could Gayness be contagious?', 'Why am I so dry during sex?', and 'is there any educational gay porn?'
(Trigger Warning: Some questions could make you feel agitated. Reader discretion is advised.)
This week’s Q&As are below:
Could people spread gayness to others, even animals?
Dear RainbowMan,
I know what I am going to share with you may sound a little absurd, however, this is important for me.
I have been out as a gay man since the past 16 years. I came out with very great difficultly.
Though I am not out to the world, my parents and my very close circle know that I am gay.
My close friends who know have started telling me that I am gay and am spreading gayness.
Last week, to my utter surprise I saw my male cat trying to mount my other male cat with a lot of sound and purring.
I have started feeling that this is possible – people could spread gayness to other human beings and also animals. I cannot bear me spreading anything to my pets. I love them.
This is getting worse.
I am getting sleepless nights just thinking about this. How do I solve this?
Kitty Dad
Dear Kitty Dad,
First, let me congratulate you on being the dad of felines. It gives me immense joy to see people who care for animals and think of them as their own. You are fortunate to be blessed with the love of a feline.
It is so nice to read that you have come out to your close friends and relatives.
You didn’t make anyone queer. You cant make anyone queer. No one can make anyone queer.
There is a possibility that they found their courage, drawing inspiration from your life.
As human beings we all are magnets to great stories. We regularly need fodder for inspiration. You are being one.
Homosexuality is not a disease. It is not an infection or an infatuation. It is a variation of sexuality that exists in many species other than humans. And since it is no infection, it cannot be transmitted from one person to another or species to another.
So no, your cats cannot become gay because you are gay.
Please keep loving your cats. Being a cat parent is the biggest joys of my life.
Smiles
RainbowMan
P.S. Keep inspiring.
Whenever me and my husband have sex, I feel dry down there.
Dear RainbowMan,
I am a bad wife. My husband keeps trying to have sex with me all the time and I am unable to satiate his hunger for sex.
I feel dry down there all the time.
I get so dry when I have sex that it sometimes leads to bruises. I am totally fed up. I feel nothing.
I fake so often that I don’t know if the fake is real or the real is fake. If you get what I mean. I am frustrated.
I cannot take this anymore.
I feel suicidal most times. I used to enjoy sex. I am not enjoying anything now. Its been 5 years that we are married. I feel shy to tell this to anybody. It took me the courage to write to you.
My husband one day figured I was not wet and asked me if I want to engage in a threesome to get excited.
He said “its cute when you are jealous” and has used that technique of suggesting a threesome a couple of times after that. I am fed up.
Mrs Dry
Dear Friend,
Thank you for writing in and for sharing such a private moment of your life and your life with me.
I know that it would have taken you a lot of courage to do this. Thank you for that.
I read that there are lubricants available that help make the process of love-making smooth, sloppy and wet. Also saliva is a good lubricant in most cases.
However, I should add that no one should recommend putting anything inside your body if they are not a professional doctor. Please seek the services of one.
Do you want a change of scene? A change of technique? An outdoor travel? Maybe, it is time to think about what adds thrill in your life.
The challenge you are facing could be physiological in nature, rather than psychological. I know it feels awkward sometimes to speak about our sex lives to others, but we shouldn’t feel shy to speak to a professional doctor.
Please do the same. Speak to a sexologist and see if there is something that could facilitate natural lubrication.
Also, do not hesitate speaking to a mental health professional. You have been blaming yourself and that’s been leaving you frustrated.
An orgasm for a couple is a team play. In your heterosexual case. You are not responsible for the man’s pleasure. You both need to play together to see what makes you orgasm.
Things will get better. You just have to not feel shy to seek help.
love
RainbowMan
P.S. Visit a psychologist and a sexologist…. Abhi.
Dear RainbowMan
Can you tell me a place where I will find educational gay porn?
Mr Whosoever
Dear Sir,
Thanks for writing in.
I have slept with men (in the plural) , I haven’t seen someone last that long or that perfect in bed as they show in porn movies.
If you seek education, please look for specific topics in youtube. There are channels by WickyDKewl, Kenneth Pabon who quite candidly about man to man sex.
Youtube or Wikipedia specific topics to know more about anal sex and other things pertaining to gay life.
Smiles
RainbowMan
