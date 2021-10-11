Sexolve 277: 'In Love With My Dead Wife'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 29 year old man with a 1 year old daughter. I lost my wife during our delivery of our daughter. I have been heartbroken for a while now.

Ours was a love marriage and we thought that we will be married forever and ever. However I am faced with this difficult situation right now where my entire life hangs in limbo. I love my child, but I am unable to forget that if we didn’t have her, my wife would have survived.

I sometimes feel that I could get my mother or someone else to look after my child, I wake up and do her nappy and everything else that a mother would have done, except breast feeding… however I am unable to forget that she was somewhere responsible for my wife’s death.

I sometimes secretly also speak to my wife (in thoughts) and whenever I do that, and come back to my real self seeing my daughter cry I feel a profound loss. I remember that if my daughter was not there my wife would have been alive.

I sometimes feel like giving her up for adoption, but then I remember that she is the only person who has lived inside my wife’s body and therefore has a part of her heart beating in her own. I don’t want to forget my wife. Please don’t ask me to do that. Please help what should I do?

Unwilling Dad