Sexolve 279 : 'People Mistake Me for Being a Lesbian'

He said something like “women should cover themselves else they will be raped”, I didn’t tell him anything…. I just lifted the chair and slammed it on his head. He had 4 stitches but went unconscious.

His family didn’t press any charges on me so I was saved. I was once told by my mother that I shouldn’t see someone because a that person is not a bad person, and I didn’t see any value in what she was saying… so one day I threw a steel plate on her that cut her hand, her palm I mean when she tried to cover her face.

I have also beaten up my teacher, my classmates when in school. I don’t know what I should do. I feel very angry all the time. Speaking to family/ relatives doesn’t help. I don’t know what to do. I am asking you. What should I do?

Angry Man