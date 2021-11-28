Sexolve 282: “I Hid My HIV Status”

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 23-year-old gay man from Mumbai. I have been diagnosed with HIV since the past 4 years. I was devastated the first time when I discovered, however after I had a word with you through this space, I started the ART treatment with a good doctor and am doing good.

However, there has been a lot of challenges. I didn’t disclose my status to the only love that I had. I fell in love and didn’t want to risk losing him because of my HIV status. After 3 months of our relationship, I told him. He was angry with me.

He slapped me and told me that he is angry because I assumed that he will leave me. He also quickly went and got tested for HIV. He stopped talking to me after that.

When I cried to him – he told me that he thought that I wanted to give him the virus. I feel fed up. Did I do anything wrong? I am safe. My viral load is less. I did tell him. I took time. I was scared. And what did he do when he got to know I am positive.

He left me. He proved that my fear is true. I am scared. Really scared that he will leave me and never talk to me again. I fear that I will meet him after a few years and he will not recognise me.

I feel I should have died already because of the virus. I survived for his love and now his love has gone. What wrong did I do. I only fell in love.

Positive Love