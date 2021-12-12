Sexolve 284: 'I Am Developing Moobs'

Dear Rainbowman,

Did it ever happen to you that you watch a movie and then your life becomes one?

I have been experiencing that.

I have been friends with someone since the past 22 years.( Ever since we were 7 we know each other), and today we both are in a bond of love. It is weird.

We both have stayed with each other, touched each other, patted each others butt and everything… but there was no sexual feeling per se. And then suddenly, randomly everything changes.

Now suddenly the touch is sexual, we feel like kissing each other all the time and I am also getting wet dreams thinking about my best friend.