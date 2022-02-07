Sexolve 291: ‘We Have Been Married 28 Years, I Want a Divorce'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a woman in a relationship with my husband for the past 28 years. I have always been in love with him and I always have done all my duties as a wife. I have been known as Mrs Sharma all the time. I did not have any other identity and I now discover that my husband is having an affair. For gods sake I have a 18-year-old child who has now also witnessed her father with another woman. I am thinking of leaving him. We have had no fight or anything, but I just want him to be happy. If he loves someone he should stay with her.

Mrs Sharma

Dear Ms (Enter YourName)

Thank you for writing to me.

You are not Mrs Sharma to me. While it is a matter of choice, one may argue.

I think that no woman should have the only identity of being a wife of a mother. Her desires matter. Her thoughts matter. Her needs matter.