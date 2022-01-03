Sexolve 287: ‘My Mother Had an Affair'

Dear RainbowMan,



There is fear looming over me. I have just woken up from the trauma of losing both my parents to COVID. I am a COVID orphan. There were times when I wished I would be dead, but then there are times when I wished that I would get saved. I have got two RTPCRs done every now and then to ensuharish hare that at the slightest doubt i will be able to arrest the virus in my body… but no… the virus isi@nt there in my body, it doesnt come and take my life, it doesnt let me live independently either. It is so scary all the time to keep thinking that it would come and pick me up. I know you would probably be thinking that I am mad or that I am stupid but tell me tell me just once if you lost everything that you had and you are the only one left… how will you feel. I dont know if you will be able to think at all, i think I am going to end up dying of the fear than of the virus. I need help. Please help me find a solution.

Scared Turtle