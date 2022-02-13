Sexolve 292: 'I'm In Love With a Man From Another Caste'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 29 year old man, I have faced several issues in my sexuality. I am a bottom boy and my boyfriend always tries to put random things inside my bum. I feel really a lot of pain all the time and I want to tell him no, but he enjoys it and I think that I will lose him if I tell him no, so I end up telling him yes all the time. Last night I bled so badly that I had to put ice to stop my bleeding. My boyfriend helped me with that but later in the morning he again had sex with me that was violent. It pains me it really pains me and I feel too embarrassed to tell this to anybody. I know you will ask me to leave him… I don't want to leave him.. I don't want to tell any of my friends also because if they know that my husband/boyfriend is treating me like this their first response will be to ask me to leave him. I don't want to leave him. I love him. I really really love him. How can you help me? Please tell me. I am depressed and desperate. Please help me. Please



Hidden Friend