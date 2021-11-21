Sexolve 281: 'I Am a Grandmom And Now I am in Love'

I am a 29 year old post graduate. The world told me I am a man and I am not sure about it. I was born with a small opening below my testicles. It lead to no where, but my parents thought it was just an outgrowth of skin or a birthmark. At the age of 14 I started getting blood in my urine. I was so scared to tell this to anybody that I didn’t. I also get stomach aches regularly and regularly every month. I started doubting my birth sex. While growing up, I read some books and even heard one of your talks where you spoke about Intersex. I thought I am an intersex. I am not sure of that either. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know who should I love. I feel attracted to both men and women. I am bisexual. I don’t know if either of the genders will accept me when I am basically faulty in the sex department. I fell in love with a man… but I did never get to the point of having sex with him. He touched my penis with my clothes on and I ensured that I have sex just like that… wearing clothes. I am scared to show people my privates. I am really scared. Does this mean I will die early. Do I instead have blood cancer or something? Or is it periods? Am I a man or a woman. I am so confused. I am so scared. I don’t know who I can talk to. It took me a lot of courage to write to you. Please guide me.

Crazy Sam