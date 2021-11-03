Pneumonia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Pneumonia is an infection in the lung tissue caused by microbes which results in inflammation.

Inflammation brings water into the lung tissue and this water can make it difficult to breathe. Pneumonia typically affects the air sacs in one or both of the lungs, which might be the result of an infection.

The alveoli gets filled up with the pus or fluid making it very difficult to breathe. Many germs can cause pneumonia but the most common are the bacteria and virus found in the air we breathe. Pneumonia affects 450 million people globally resulting in about 4 million deaths annually.

The condition can vary from mild to severe. It becomes serious when it affects the infants, older people, young adults, critically ill or those with a weak immune system.