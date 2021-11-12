World Pneumonia Day: Quotes, Wishes, and Posters

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12 November every year. It was established in the year 2009 with an aim to bring the harmful effects of the disease in the public's eye, educate them and prevent and treat pneumonia.

The mission this year the aim is to make oxygen cylinders and medicines available to the people at affordable prices which has become a challenge due to the pandemic. The goal is reduce the number of deaths to 3 deaths per 1000 live births by the year 2030. This will require global effort by individuals, community-based organisations, governments and non-governmental organisations.

Here are some posters, quotes and slogans that can be used to raise awareness while we celebrate the World Pneumonia Day.