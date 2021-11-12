World Pneumonia Day: Quotes, Wishes, and Posters
Celebrate world pneumonia day with quotes, slogans, wishes and posters/
World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12 November every year. It was established in the year 2009 with an aim to bring the harmful effects of the disease in the public's eye, educate them and prevent and treat pneumonia.
The mission this year the aim is to make oxygen cylinders and medicines available to the people at affordable prices which has become a challenge due to the pandemic. The goal is reduce the number of deaths to 3 deaths per 1000 live births by the year 2030. This will require global effort by individuals, community-based organisations, governments and non-governmental organisations.
Here are some posters, quotes and slogans that can be used to raise awareness while we celebrate the World Pneumonia Day.
World Pneumonia Day: Quotes
"I had asthma when I was a kid, asthma so bad that it would turn into pneumonia and I almost died several times. Nobody knew why back then, but now it's obvious."- Don McLean
"By preventing pneumonia and other diseases, we are giving men, women and children the chance to live healthy productive lives and participate in the global economy. In doing so, we are not only enhancing their futures - we are enhancing our own."- Mandy Moore
"Nobody would ever convince me that the bronchitis and pneumonia were caused by cigarettes."- Barbara Warren
"Pneumonia is a disease that often flies under the radar of not just the public but even the global health community. It kills more children under 5 years old every year than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined."- Mandy Moore
World Pneumonia Day: Wishes
"On this World Pneumonia Day, protect your lungs from the fatal disease called pneumonia and take the necessary precautions"
"You won't realise the importance of air you breathe unless you struggle to breathe due to pneumonia. Raise awareness this world pneumonia day"
"Take the necessary precautions and vaccinations to protect yourself and your family from Pneumonia"
"Contribute and make efforts to raise awareness of life-threatening disease pneumonia to protect children and reduce the child mortality rate"
"World pneumonia day is to highlight the importance and aim at making the lives better but you can make an effort to prevent the disease and deaths every day"
World Pneumonia Day: Posters
