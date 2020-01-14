Treating Cancer With Turmeric? An Indian Institute Gets US Patent
Turmeric has been known to cure cold and upper respiratory tract infections, but now, a molecule extracted from it could well be used for cancer treatment.
The TOI reports that a Thiruvanthapuram-based medical school has just got a US patent for their novel cancer-fighting technology developed from turmeric.
The research, which was funded by the Indian Council for Medical Research, and undertaken by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences, aimed at finding ways to process curcumin, a substance found in turmeric directly into the affected tissues, rather than through oral or intravenous methods.
This, because curcumin only attacks the malignant cancer cells without affecting the other cells in the body or around them.
The research was focused on processing curcumin into a 'wafer configuration' which will help in an effective drug delivery as turmeric is easily absorbed by the body and is also used to prevent blood clotting.
To further develop using curcumin as an effective anti-cancer treatment, the institute is ready to transfer the technology through animal and clinical trials.
