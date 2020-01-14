Treating Cancer With Turmeric? An Indian Institute Gets US Patent

The TOI reports that a Thiruvanthapuram-based medical school has just got a US patent for their novel cancer-fighting technology developed from turmeric.

The research, which was funded by the Indian Council for Medical Research, and undertaken by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences, aimed at finding ways to process curcumin, a substance found in turmeric directly into the affected tissues, rather than through oral or intravenous methods.

This, because curcumin only attacks the malignant cancer cells without affecting the other cells in the body or around them.