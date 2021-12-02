Book Excerpt : Cancer, You Picked the Wrong Girl by Shormistha Mukherjee

I used to come in, say hi to all the nurses, weigh myself, give them the details, and collect my band. Then grab my bed, all the while looking out for my chemo friends.

Yes, I had chemo friends. Two women, also being treated for breast cancer. Our chemo days would sometimes coincide, so we’d look for beds next to each other.

We’d chat and laugh, and discuss wigs and getting the plastic surgeon to fix our lips as an add on. We had nicknames for the doctors, and I would look out for this very cool doctor, who dressed brilliantly, wore heels, carried an iPad, and moved around in style.

It was so good to see her. T here were days that I could pretend I was in a meeting room and not a chemo ward when I saw her.