Endometrial Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Endometrial cancer is a cancer arising from the tissue of the uterus, according to Mayo Clinic. The uterus is a hollow, pear-shaped organ in females where fetal development occurs. The top of the organ is fundus, the middle is the cervix, the inner layer is the endometrium and the inner is the myometrium.

Endometrial cancer begins in the layers of the cells that forms the lining of the uterus. This lining is called 'endometrium'. Other forms of cancer that can form in the uterus including uterine cercoma, but they are not as common as endometrial cancer.

If left untreated, endometrial cancer can spread to the rectum, fallopian tubes, ovaries or other organs.

Here's more about the causes, diagnosis and treatment for endometrial cancer.