Is Poverty a Cancer-Causing Agent?

The evidence is abundant. American Cancer Society has time and again considered poverty one of the most potent cancer-causing factors.

In a 2019 study, it found that even though cancer death rate fell by 27 percent between 1991 and 2006 in the US, it remained worse among people living in poverty. People living in poorer regions were more 20% more likely to die from cancer.

A 2013 study titled ‘Poverty as a Risk Factor in Human Cancers’ stated that evidence from industrialized and less developed societies shows that cancer survival and incidence are related to socioeconomic circumstances. “Lower social classes tend to have a higher cancer incidence and poorer cancer survival rates than higher social classes, although this pattern differs for specific cancers.”

The World Health Organisation predicts an 81% jump in cancer cases by 2040 in low- and middle-income countries.

A study published in the Lancet in 2018 found that there are constant disparities between the rich and the poor when it comes to chances of surviving cancer.

Even former director of National Cancer Institute, Dr. Samuel Broder had, among other environmental factors, identified poverty as a cancer-causing agent.

But what explains this link?

FIT spoke to Dr Niranjan Naik, Director, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute at Gurugram. “Approximately two out of three cancer deaths are caused by smoking, alcohol, poor diet, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, or failing to use cancer screening tests.”

Tobacco alone is directly associated with around 12 types of cancer, he adds. The habit of chewing tobacco and smoking bidis is more prevalent among the poor, making them highly susceptible to the consequent health hazards — cancer being one of them.