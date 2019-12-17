Mysterious Rings of DNA May Contribute to Cancer in Children

However, the current study noted that extrachromosomal DNA can disrupt the genetic information, contributing to cancer development.

While scientists have known about these circular DNA for years, the current study noted that relatively very little has been understood about their functions due to the lack of sufficient technology to analyse them.

As part of the study, the researchers applied advanced techniques to analyse the chemical structure and sequence of these mysterious DNA molecules using leading bioinformatics algorithms.

In the process, they have obtained the first-ever detailed mapping of circular DNA in neuroblastoma -- a deadly childhood tumour.

Analysing neuroblastoma tissue samples from a total of 93 children, the researchers revealed that the prevalence and diversity of circular DNA is far greater than previously anticipated.

According to the study, each tissue sample contained on average 5,000 circular DNA copies.

The findings described the process by which specific DNA sections separate from a chromosome to form circular DNA before reintegrating into the chromosome at a different location.