Inhibiting This Protein Could Help Fight Bowel Cancer
Researchers have identified a key protein that supports the growth of many bowel cancers, paving the way for the development of new therapies to combat the deadly disease.
The study, published in the Journal of Cell Biology, revealed that a protein called Importin-11 transports the cancer-causing protein beta-catenin into the nucleus of colon cancer cells, where it can drive cell proliferation.
Around 80 per cent of colorectal cancers are associated with mutations in a gene called APC that result in elevated levels of the beta-catenin protein.
This increase in beta-catenin is followed by the protein's accumulation in the cell nucleus, where it can activate numerous genes that drive cell proliferation and promote the growth and maintenance of colorectal tumours.
But how beta-catenin enters the cell nucleus after its levels rise is poorly understood.
Using CRISPR DNA editing technology, the researchers developed a new technique that allowed them to screen the human genome for genes that support beta-catenin's activity in colorectal cancer cells after its levels have been elevated by mutations in APC.
Angers and colleagues found that Importin-11 binds to beta-catenin and escorts it into the nucleus of colorectal cancer cells with mutations in APC. Removing Importin-11 from these cells prevented beta-catenin from entering the nucleus and activating its target genes.
"We conclude that Importin-11 is required for the growth of colorectal cancer cells," Angers said.
Learning more about how Importin-11 transports beta-catenin into the nucleus may help researchers develop new therapies that block this process and reduce the growth of colorectal cancers caused by mutations in APC.
