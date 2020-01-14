Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s Daughter No More After Battling Cancer
Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor passed away after battling two types of cancer for the last few years. She was 71 and was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Nanda was a sister to actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and mother-in-law to Shweta Nanda Bachchan.
Her brother actor Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying,
Insurance advisor and a business woman of repute, Nanda had lost her husband, Rajan Nanda to kidney failure in 2018. Her mother, matriarch of the Kapoor family, Krishna Raj Kapoor also passed away last year.
For a large part of 2019, her brother Rishi Kapoor also battled cancer at a hospital in New York. He's never revealed the type of cancer he was battling, but the actor did document his journey through the treatment, including chemotherapy, on his social media accounts. It is believed that Ritu Nanda had also sought treatment for cancer in New York.
In August 2019, In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rishi Kapoor had said he had beaten cancer, he was yet to undergo a bone marrow transplant.
“I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum.”
(Hi there! stay tuned to our Telegram channel here.)