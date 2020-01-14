Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s Daughter No More After Battling Cancer

Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor passed away after battling two types of cancer for the last few years. She was 71 and was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Nanda was a sister to actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and mother-in-law to Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Her brother actor Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying,