Sonali Bendre: Cancer Doesn’t Define Us
On World Cancer Day, actor Sonali Bendre posted an inspirational video on Instagram, where she reminisced on the two years that have gone by, since she started her battle with cancer.
The actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, which is a high grade cancer.
The actor says she speaks about the cancer because she considers her duty to talk about the issue, as "no one is speaking about it."
Reflecting on her journey, here's what the actor said.
"Change is the only constant in life, and how life has changed? It's been two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this."
She also gave an inspirational message for all those who are battling cancer.
World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on 4 February. The WHO has warned that cancer cases would rise by 81 percent in low- and middle-income countries by 2040 because of a lack of investment in prevention and care.
