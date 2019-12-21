9-Year-Old Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Ending Chemo; Goes Viral!
Tears of joy - that's what nine-year-old Steven's first reaction was as he finished his chemotherapy treatment with one last medicine.
The honest and heart tugging reaction was captured by his mom, Ashley Cotter, in a video that's now gone viral.
According to ABC News, young Steven was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just six years old, and had been undergoing chemo for the last three years.
According to cancer.org, acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) starts in the bone marrow, with the leukemia cells attacking the blood soon after. These cells could also spread to areas like the lymph nodes, liver, and even the central nervous system.
In the case of nine-year-old Steven though, this tough form of cancer has been defeated.
Now, now, Ashley must be a proud mum for her son is going viral, with even the BBC covering the news!
In a Facebook post, Ashley wrote that her family was blessed, and that this is one of the proudest moments she has ever lived.
In an earlier interview to ABC News, Ashley had explained that Steven had to undergo blood and platelet transfusions, as well as port chemotherapy as part of the treatment.
Even though Ashley said it was 'heart wrenching' and 'horrible' to hear the words 'your son has cancer', to watch her son beat cancer with a 'smile on his face' was amazing. We wish young Steven and his family a healthy and beautiful life ahead.
