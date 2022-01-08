Thyroid Awareness Month 2022: History, Significance and More
Know about the history and significance of thyroid awareness month
January is observed as the thyroid awareness month and societies, communities, hospitals and health organisations around the world take an initiative and aim to raise more awareness about the importance of thyroid and its function as well as about the diseases related to thyroid.
According to the American Thyroid Association, 20 million people in America suffer from some kind of thyroid disorder or thyroid cancer and 60% of people do not even know that they might be suffering from thyroid-related diseases.
Therefore, we aim to state a few functions of thyroid, facts related to thyroid related diseases and the significance of observing January as the thyroid awareness month.
Functions of Thyroid
Thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped organ which is situated at the base of the neck. It is considered as a part of the endocrine system that helps in producing, storing and releasing hormones into the bloodstream.
There are basically two hormones produced by the thyroid glands:
Triiodothyronine
Thyroxine
These hormones are responsible for supporting the smooth breathing, mood changes, heart beat and metabolism of the people
Thyroid Awareness Month: History
January is observed as the thyroid awareness month because American Thyroid Association was formed in the year 1923 in the same month.
It is an international organisation that has over 1,600 members from 43 different countries and is responsible for the advancement, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the thyroid disorders and cancer.
It is an educational resource for the public that plays an important role in promoting the diagnosis, research, prevention and treatment of the thyroid related disorders.
Thyroid Awareness Month: Significance
Thyroid awareness month plays an important role because people tend to ignore the functions and importance of the small butterfly shaped- thyroid gland. This month reminds us of the following things:
This month is observed to emphasise on the importance of thyroid gland as an organ which plays an important role in the growth, development and normal functioning of the cells and tissues so that the body can perform functions like breathing, heartbeat efficiently.
The U.S. has approximately 60 percent of their population suffering from thyroid disorders who are not even aware of their condition. Such awareness campaigns and initiatives can encourage people to go for regular check ups and screenings if they showcase any symptoms.
It also promotes the idea of early treatment of such conditions. According to the US NIH, women are 5 times more likely to suffer from thyroid disorders but the good news is that these conditions can be managed and treated with the right lifestyle.
Thyroid Awareness Month: Ways to Observe
Since this month holds such importance in the medical health and wellness system, it is important that we also contribute and make efforts to raise awareness about thyroid cancer and other thyroid related diseases. Few ways in which you can observe the thyroid awareness month include:
You can go for a thyroid testing and suggest your friends and family to do the same. Common symptoms like difficulty in swallowing, sudden weight loss, dry skin and difficulty in sleep must not be ignored.
You might not be affected by thyroid disorder but there are people who are. So, you can celebrate your good health and make a donation to the prevention, treatment and research associations who can help such patients.
Pink and purple ribbon is the sign for thyroid awareness. So, you can wear it and distribute it among others as well.
You can subscribe and visit thyroid related websites that are credible to get more information and knowledge about the problem.
You can share information and pictures on social media with the trending hashtags related to thyroid awareness month.
