Thyroid Awareness Month 2022: History, Significance and More

January is observed as the thyroid awareness month and societies, communities, hospitals and health organisations around the world take an initiative and aim to raise more awareness about the importance of thyroid and its function as well as about the diseases related to thyroid.

According to the American Thyroid Association, 20 million people in America suffer from some kind of thyroid disorder or thyroid cancer and 60% of people do not even know that they might be suffering from thyroid-related diseases.

Therefore, we aim to state a few functions of thyroid, facts related to thyroid related diseases and the significance of observing January as the thyroid awareness month.