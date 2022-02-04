World Cancer Day 2022 : The Food Way To Keep Cancer at Bay
World Cancer Day: From green tea to broccoli, these anti-inflammatory foods can help lower the risk of cancer.
4 February is observed as world cancer day, and need to spread awareness about cancer diagnoses, prevention, and care is more pressing now than ever.
The statistics for cancer are getting deadlier by the day and there is no doubt that the cost of cancer is very high, and sufferings staggeringly steep.
We all think that with cancer genes is where the trouble often begins but the fact is that only about 5 percent of cancers are hereditary and there are other culprits (lifestyle factors) as well - which up the risk tremendously.
With cancer what you eat is a big factor, so on this World Cancer Day, let’s pledge to consciously eat to try and keep cancer at bay.
First, look carefully at what you plate, and stick to natural and whole as far as possible.
Avoid additives and chemicals in the food militantly.
An effective way to battle cancer is to starve the cancer cells by avoiding foods that help them multiply.
They thrive on: sugar and toxins.
Second, a fool proof rule is to eat a diet loaded with fibre (fruits, vegetables, whole grains).
People who eat diets high in fiber have lower C-reactive protein (CRP) levels in their blood.
CRP is a marker of inflammation which is linked to cancer risk. In fact eating five or more servings of fruits and vegetables every day is an important dietary factor for lowering risk of cancer.
That’s because they are loaded with anti cancer nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are potent antioxidants and they can protect DNA from damage and can prevent or delay the development of cancer, even in people with increased genetic risk.
An Overload of Vitamin C Helps
C is a potent antioxidant; it interacts with metals in the body to create Hydrogen Peroxide that goes on to kill cancer cells by shutting down their energy supply.
Make sure you eat two C rich sources every day Vitamin C (citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, mangos broccoli and cauliflower).
These three nutrients also help:
Vitamin E (green leafy vegetables, wheat germ, whole grain products, nuts, seeds and vegetable oil)
Beta-carotene (carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, broccoli, spinach and other green leafy vegetables)
Selenium (seafood, meat and grains) reduce the number of free radicals (the naturally occurring toxic molecules), prevent tissue damage and, quite possibly, prevent cancer.
In fact eating variety is the key; more different kinds of foods you eat, the more cancer-fighting nutrients you'll score.
Third, chronic inflammation can cause DNA damage and lead to cancer that is why eating a diet that is anti inflammatory is essential to prevent cancer.
Fourth, focus on your gut. The problem starts very often in the gut; its microbiota (trillions of bacteria stay in our gastrointestinal tract) is closely related with the risk of cancer.
Our stress ridden lifestyles, arbitrary use of antibiotics, unbalanced diets can kill some of the friendly bacteria residing in the gut and weaken our immunity and make us more prone to cancers.
Having probiotics and fermented foods is an effective way of undoing this damage and promoting recovery of normal gut microbiota.
Fifth, being overweight can up your risk substantially, as more the fat tissue, higher is the estrogen level in the body, potentially leading to more rapid growth of estrogen-responsive breast tumors.
In fact obesity radically alters the cellular microenvironment of mammary glands and makes it favourable for the growth of tumours, which increases the risk of getting breast cancer amongst obese women.
Sixth, higher risk is also associated with high intake of saturated fat in the diet, so don’t go over board with butter, meats etc.
In fact ideal diet is one that is low in total fat, low in polyunsaturated fat, and low in saturated fat too.
So go easy and chose good fat over bad all the time.
Seventh, sip right. Green tea has very potent anti-inflammatory properties thanks to the loads of antioxidants it has, particularly catechins.
Eighth, consciously eat alkalizing foods; Eating alkaline foods is important as these balance the pH of the blood and help to prevent cancer cells from proliferating.
Our diets, ideally, should be 80 percent alkaline.
Alkaline forming foods are mostly fruits and vegetables plus, nuts, seeds, grains and legumeshere eggplant (baigan) tops the list.
It is in fact a perfect antidote to all the acidic foods we eat.
That’s not all, it also delivers a lot of antioxidants, particularly anthocyanin, which is a proven inflammation cutter.
Ninth, eat more cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli as they are particularly high in glucosinolates and isothiocyanates, two groups of antioxidants that helps slow the growth of cancer cells.
These are especially protective against colon, lung, breast and prostate cancer.
They are also rich in an antioxidant called sulforaphane that has the potential to stop cancer growth by destroying cells that are already damaged.
It also helps keep the blood pressure down and the arteries healthy — both major factors in preventing heart disease.
Plus the C in has also works as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent and helps reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.
Tenth, score these anti cancer compounds too.
Amygdalin, also called vitamin B17 is a plant substance that’s a bit bitter in taste but is a big cancer slayer.
To score enough of it include kernels of apricots and peaches in your diet. These are hidden inside the seeds; next time you eat a peach or an apricot, crack open the pit and inside you will find the kernel.
You can either eat them as is, or just grind them up and add them to smoothies, soups and salads. B-17 is actually present in most fruit seeds including apples, cherries, nectarines, pears, plums, etc.
So maybe eating that apple whole with seeds and peels is a great cancer preventing idea.
B17 is also found in slightly bitter almonds, celery, carrots, berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries), most beans and legumes (sprouting enhances the content), seeds (flax, chia and sesame), grains like sorghum and buckwheat and grasses like sprouted alfalfa and wheat grass.
Similarly turnip greens contain are also packed with glucosinolates (phytonutrients) that can prevent cancer and cranberries also contain benzoic acid, which has been shown to inhibit the growth of lung cancer, colon cancer, and some forms of leukemia.
(Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist, weight management consultant, and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of The Don't Diet Plan: A no-nonsense guide to weight loss, Fix it with Food, Ultimate Grandmother Hacks, and Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.