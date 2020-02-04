Coronavirus? No, Cancer Kills 4 Times More Indians in a Single Day

The social stigma associated with the disease also needs to be urgently addressed. Patients are often “blamed” for their condition due to certain lifestyle choices made by them. Post facto analysis by friends, family or society at large is definitely not helpful, least of all for patients who need all the motivation and empathy they can possibly get for overcoming the multi-layered challenges posed by this condition.

Cancer is a dreaded illness no doubt which can change the lives of not just individuals but entire families forever. All stakeholders - be it from the government, private sector or NGOs have an obligation to play their part in reducing the incidence of this disease and enhancing survival outcomes for patients. However, individual citizens too must do their bit in alleviating the social stigma and ensuring that patients can reach out freely for support without any feelings of shame or guilt.