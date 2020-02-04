Cancer Patients Talk About How They Motivate Themselves

Rajni had a fourth family member who was completely dependent on her - her sister who was emotionally fragile and sensitive.

Just two years back, both Rajni and her sister had faced the loss of their mother to cancer. After the umbilical cord broke, Rajni felt her sister won't be able to take another loss. Her sister's fear, and Rajni's concern for her, in turn provided more motivation for her to battle the cancer head on!

But hey, Rajni is human too! Even though Rajni counts herself as a strong person, even she had her tough days.

"I wanted to look well (for my husband and kids), but there were days when I would say I don't feel fine right now."

Folks that's another truth about cancer, survivors can't (and shouldn't even be expected to) put a brave front in front of the world.

Some days were particularly traumatic for her. Days when Rajni crumbled, and when the weight of her terminal illness seemed too much to carry.