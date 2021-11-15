From Chocolate to Nuts: 10 Foods Rich in Magnesium
Know the 10 foods that are rich in magnesium
Magnesium is an important mineral found in plants, animals and humans. It is considered as the second most important mineral in the human body.
According to the PubMed Central, magnesium is important for the chemical reactions in the body, maintaining a healthy body and the required daily intake is 400 mg.
You can easily meet the daily intake requirements of magnesium by eating foods that are easily available at your home or market. Some of these foods include:
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate is not only delicious but also nutritious and rich source of magnesium. According to the FoodData Central, 28 grams of dark chocolate contains 64 mg of magnesium which is 14 percent of the RDI.
According to the US NIH, dark chocolate is also rich in iron, cooper and manganese, it increases the levels of HDL, good cholesterol and reduces the risk of strokes or heart diseases.
Avocados
According to Nutritiondata, 1 medium avocado contains 54 mg of magnesium which is 15 percent of the RDI.
Avacados also contain potassium, vitamin B, vitamin K and healthy monosaturated fats that keeps the heart healthy.
The fibers present in the avocados make it easily digestable and keeps a person full for longer.
Avocados are beneficial in reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels.
Nuts
Nuts like cashews, Brazil nuts and almonds are rich sources of magnesium. 1-ounce or 28 grams of cashews contain 82 mg of magnesium which counts for 20 percent of the RDI.
According to the PubMed Central, nuts are helpful in maintaining the optimal blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels in people suffering from diabetes.
Brazilian nuts, for instance, contain 100 percent of the magnesium RDI and prevent heart diseases and inflammation.
Legumes
Legumes include foods like peas, chickpeas, lentils, beans. These legumes are not only nutritious but can be cooked in a way to satisfy your taste buds as well.
According to the Nutritiondata, 1 serving of black beans contains 120 mg of magnesium which is 30 percent of the RDI.
According to the US NIH, legumes are rich in proteins, fibers, potassium and iron. They help reduce the chances of heart diseases, high cholesterol and high blood sugar levels.
Tofu
Tofu is prepared by pressing soy milk and converting it into white curd, also known as bean curd. 100 grams of tofu contains 53 mg of magnesium which makes for 13 percent of the RDI, 10 g of proteins and 10 precent of the minerals like iron, calcium, manganese and selenium.
According to the PubMed Central, tofu prevents the blocking of arteries due to cholesterol levels and prevents stomach cancer as well.
Seeds
Seeds like flaxseeds, pumpkin and chia seeds are few sources of magnesium. 1-ounce or 28 g of pumpkin seeds contain 150 mg of magnesium that is 37 percent of the RDI.
These seeds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, iron, fiber and antioxidants.
According to the US NIH, flaxseeds prevent cancer, lower cholesterol levels and are high in protein as well.
Chia seeds also help maintain optimal levels of blood pressure and prevent heart diseases.
Whole Grains
Grains like wheat, barley, quinoa, and oats are nutritious and rich sources of magnesium. These whole grains are also rich is vitamin B, selenium, fiber and manganese.
According to the US NIH, whole grains have proved to reduce inflammation and prevent heart diseases.
Oats and quinoa are more nutritious and rich in fiber and protein than corn or wheat and can be consumed by people who are gluten-intolerant.
Bananas
Bananas are rich in potassium which enables them to keep low blood pressure and reduce the chances of heart diseases.
1 medium banana contain 37mg or 9 percent of the RDI.
Resistant starch present in raw bananas help reduce inflammation, improves gut health and lowers blood sugar levels.
Fish
Fatty fish like mackeral, salmon and halibut are rich sources of nutrients one of which is magnesium. 178 g of salmon contains 53 mg of which makes for 13 percent of the RDI.
It is rich in high gram protein, selenium, potassium, vitamin B and other nutrients as well. Fish is associated with the reduction in risk of heart-related chronic diseases.
Spinach
1 cup of boiled spinach contain 157 mg of magnesium which is 39 percent of the RDI.
Moreover, it is rich in manganese, iron, vitamin C,A and K. It is beneficial for eye health, reducing oxidative stress and maintaining blood pressure.
According to the US NIH, regular consumption of spinach can also help slow down the growth of tumours and reduces the risk of breast cancer and prostate cancer.
