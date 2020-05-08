Adele’s Weight Loss: Why the Singer Doesn’t Speak About Her Diet
These days it seems like nothing besides the COVID pandemic makes any news. But yesterday, on her 32nd birthday, Adele broke the Internet once again.
The songstress shared a picture on Instagram that showed her transformation and fans were left speechless.
We know her for her soulful voice and beautiful lyrics, but on Adele has been working on her weight loss game for a while now and the results are in.
What was remarkable was that she didn't draw any attention to her weightloss in the caption, and instead took time to praise first responders and essential workers.
Adele’s Weight Loss Journey
According to reports, a major part of Adele’s weight loss is credited to the ‘sirtfood’ diet she followed. Her former instructor Camila Goods told The Sun, “I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 percent was dieting.”
So what is this miraculous diet that, by the way, even allows you to have red wine and dark chocolate?
UK based nutritionists Adian Goggins and Glen Matten came up with the diet in a recipe book and guide in 2016.
According to Healthline, the sirtfood diet is based on increasing the level of sirtuins (SIRTS) — a group of seven proteins found in the body which could help regulate a variety of functions such as metabolism, inflammation, and ageing.
Foods that could boost sirtuins are called ‘sirtfoods’. Some top sirtfoods include:
- Kale
- Red wine
- Strawberries
- Onions
- Soy
- Parsley
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Dark chocolate (85% cocoa)
- Matcha green tea
- Buckwheat
- Turmeric
- Walnuts
- Arugula (rocket)
- Bird’s eye chili
- Lovage
- Medjool dates
- Red chicory
- Blueberries
- Capers
- Coffee
By claiming to turn on the ‘skinny gene’ (mimicking the effect of diet and exercise), along with calorie restriction, the diet can help people lose over 3 kgs in one week.
Amita Salvi, Senior Manager, Dietetics department, Saifee Hospital, believes that the diet has a lot of good to offer.
“The foods that this diet tells you to eat are all good and healthy, loaded with antioxidants that promote brain function, protect the heart, reduce sugar levels and are also high in fibre. These leave you feeling full and energetic.”
In an article for Good Housekeeping, McKenzie Caldwell, a specialist in women’s nutrition and dietary wellness, said, “1000 calories per day is only appropriate for a child between the ages of 2 and 4. Not only is this not enough energy to support an adult body, it is not possible to fit in all the macro and micronutrients an adult needs in that amount of food. The diet may cause weight loss in the short term merely because of its calorie restriction.”
Nutritionist and weight-management consultant Kavita Devgan points out some other concerns with the diet.
Is such a menu sustainable and practical for Indians? She says that to many of us, these food items may sound unfamiliar.
Beyond the Weight
We can all agree though, that Adele was always a superstar and looked beautiful ever since she came into the spotlight.
The focus must be on healthy eating and living rather than weight loss and superficial standards of beauty.
Adele is a multi-talented singer with multiple Grammys and an Oscar to her name and while her weight loss is commendable, it’s not nearly the most remarkable thing about her. She said it best herself in a 2015 interview,
