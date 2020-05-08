Adele’s Weight Loss: Why the Singer Doesn’t Speak About Her Diet

According to reports, a major part of Adele’s weight loss is credited to the ‘sirtfood’ diet she followed. Her former instructor Camila Goods told The Sun, “I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 percent was dieting.”

So what is this miraculous diet that, by the way, even allows you to have red wine and dark chocolate?

UK based nutritionists Adian Goggins and Glen Matten came up with the diet in a recipe book and guide in 2016.

According to Healthline, the sirtfood diet is based on increasing the level of sirtuins (SIRTS) — a group of seven proteins found in the body which could help regulate a variety of functions such as metabolism, inflammation, and ageing.

Foods that could boost sirtuins are called ‘sirtfoods’. Some top sirtfoods include:

Kale

Red wine

Strawberries

Onions

Soy

Parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Dark chocolate (85% cocoa)

Matcha green tea

Buckwheat

Turmeric

Walnuts

Arugula (rocket)

Bird’s eye chili

Lovage

Medjool dates

Red chicory

Blueberries

Capers

Coffee

By claiming to turn on the ‘skinny gene’ (mimicking the effect of diet and exercise), along with calorie restriction, the diet can help people lose over 3 kgs in one week.

Amita Salvi, Senior Manager, Dietetics department, Saifee Hospital, believes that the diet has a lot of good to offer.

“The foods that this diet tells you to eat are all good and healthy, loaded with antioxidants that promote brain function, protect the heart, reduce sugar levels and are also high in fibre. These leave you feeling full and energetic.”