15 Best Protein Foods for Weight Loss
Include these protein rich foods in your diet and start losing weight faster.
It is a well-known fact in the dieting world that high protein foods promote weight loss. Including proteins in your diet can be one of the best ways to lose weight naturally.
A number of studies have shown the benefits of a high-protein and low-carbohydrate diet. This is because proteins are complex nutrients that need longer time to be broken down and digested. Proteins also play an important role in muscle building which is essential in fat loss.
Moreover, according to a study published by the American College of Nutrition in 2002, a diet rich in proteins and low in carbs strengthens the metabolism and helps to burn additional 100 calories per day.
Include these protein-rich foods in your diet to improve your weight-loss journey.
Chicken Breasts
There are 32.5 grams of protein in 100 grams of chicken breast. So, consuming 6 ounce of chicken can give you 54.6 grams of protein or 109% of your recommended dietary allowance, plus it is lean which promotes the process of weight loss.
Tuna
Tuna offers tons of health benefits and is an incredible source of proteins. 100 grams of this fish contain 39.9 grams of protein. It means you can consume 6 ounce of tuna across three meals and still get 50.8 grams or 102% of the protein you need daily.
Firm Tofu
Tofu is the best source of protein for vegetarians or those who are strictly vegan. 100 grams of tofu contains 17.3 grams of proteins. So, consuming one and a quarter cup of tofu will give you 54.38 grams of protein, 109% of your daily recommended protein intake.
Pork Chops
A hundred grams of pork chops contains 31 grams of protein. So, if a person consumes 6 ounces of pork chops he gets 52.7 grams of protein or 105% of the daily recommended value. While cooking pork, try to include the leaner fats because the pork fat contains a lot of calories and may not be beneficial for the weight loss journey.
Steak
Steak is often known for being the best source of protein. 6 ounce of steak can give 48.7 grams of protein or 97% of your daily recommended value since there are 28.7 grams of protein per 100 grams of steak. One should remember to avoid the chunks of fat and use less of that steak sauce to limit the consumption of unhealthy fats.
Lentils
Lentils are one of the most common vegan sources of protein. If one wants to load on the proteins and is vegetarian, they can consume three to four quarter cups of lentils to reach the 98% of the protein requirement.
Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is a low fat and high protein dairy product which is great for weight loss. It has also proved to be beneficial for the healthy gut. If you eat one cup of yogurt, you can consume 24 grams of protein or 48% of your daily required protein intake.
Parmesan
It is challenging to believe that parmesan cheese is rich in protein. But one can add one ounce of grated parmesan cheese over their meals for 20% of their dietary allowance or 10.2 grams of protein. This is perfect as a topping to increase protein content of salads or pastas.
Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are also surprisingly high in proteins. A single ounce of pumpkin seeds can give us 5.8 grams of protein or 17% of the daily required protein intake. So, one should feel free to have it as a snack or sprinkle it over salads to add that crunch.
Eggs
Eggs are one of the most priced foods for losing weight because they are versatile and inexpensive. Moreover, a single egg contains 6.3 grams of protein or 13% of the daily protein allowance. So, an omelette in breakfast can go a long way in helping you lose weight
Oats
Oats have more protein than most of the other grains. While oatmeal may not be fun, it can be made better when mixed with milk, bananas and topped with peanut butter, nuts and seeds. Due to the rich protein, mineral and fiber content it should be the first choice for a healthy breakfast and plus it is great for people with gluten intolerance.
Black Beans
Black beans are packed with serious protein content which allows the body to process the calories more efficiently.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is generally not a favourite vegetable for most people but has a reason to be. Also considered as the paler cousin of broccoli, it is filled with proteins and antioxidants. With great amount of protein and least calories, it is a great addition for your weight loss goal.
Chinese Cabbage
Chinese cabbage is a leafy green lettuce like vegetable. Having a cup of cabbage chopped with your meals will replenish your body with vitamin C, antioxidants. Coming from the family of broccoli, it improves eye health, hair health and skin as well.
Peas
Peas are rich in protein, fiber and other nutrients. They are easy to find, inexpensive and can be used in variety of recipes. They are sweet legumes with the health benefits of antioxidants and protein. When compared to any other vegetable, they have a comparatively larger amounts of protein and can aid gut health, heart health and promote weight loss.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.