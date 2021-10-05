15 Best Protein Foods for Weight Loss

It is a well-known fact in the dieting world that high protein foods promote weight loss. Including proteins in your diet can be one of the best ways to lose weight naturally.

A number of studies have shown the benefits of a high-protein and low-carbohydrate diet. This is because proteins are complex nutrients that need longer time to be broken down and digested. Proteins also play an important role in muscle building which is essential in fat loss.

Moreover, according to a study published by the American College of Nutrition in 2002, a diet rich in proteins and low in carbs strengthens the metabolism and helps to burn additional 100 calories per day.

Include these protein-rich foods in your diet to improve your weight-loss journey.