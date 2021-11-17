9 Non-Dairy Calcium-Rich Foods

Calcium is an essential nutrient for the body. Not only does it contribute to basic functions like moving of muscles, releasing of hormones, and circulation of blood but also keeps our teeth and heart healthy, send signals to the brain, etc.

According to the US NIH, the daily required intake of calcium can be 1000mg, but post-menopausal women, older adults and adolescents may require a higher intake.

Foods like cheese, yogurt, milk and dairy products are rich in calcium, but there are other non-dairy products as well which can be consumed by those who may be lactose-intolerant or are vegan by choice. Here’s a list of non-dairy, calcium-rich foods: