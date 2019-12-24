Merry Christmas! Here’s How to Make Your Favorite Dishes Healthy

In the original (traditional) Christmas cake (which actually originated from the plum pudding), the ingredients are precise and include dried raisins, currants, plums, dried orange, lemon peel and more such. The folklore has it that the plum pudding had been doused in spirits and set alight, and the Christmas pudding and cake branched out of it.

Every family usually has its own Christmas cake recipe passed on over generations. If you don’t have one, you could simply badger a friend who has a great recipe to share, and then have a go at it!

Otherwise, there are some good books and websites which have the recipes listed step-by-step with choices ranging from a quick fix to something a bit more complex. Take your pick. The results are usually very satisfying.

Most Christmas cake recipes are for 20-23cm round fruitcakes without any icing, and any good cook will tell you that the Christmas cake, like good wine, gets better with age. That is why, it is made well ahead of time, especially if you intend to feed it with brandy, scotch whiskey or bourbon (some of these cakes can actually make you drunk). Make it healthy: