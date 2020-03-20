  • hamburger-icon
Healthy & Home-Made: Rujuta’s Recipes For COVID-19 Quarantine
Don’t get bogged down while at home quarantine! Here are some healthy, hearty recipes to keep you happy.
Don't get bogged down while at home quarantine! Here are some healthy, hearty recipes to keep you happy.

Rujuta Diwekar
Chew On This

There’s a lot in our diverse culinary wisdom to offer you a variety of nutrients to last through the quarantine.

I have tried to build a weekly meal plan using our non-perishables - Dals, grains, millets and spices. This plan will not just keep you well-nourished but also keep you in a positive frame of mind.

Some of it is going to require learning and unlearning but that’s the silver lining of any crisis, if I may say so. That they force you to question what is important, what is worth learning and keeping in our homes, hearts and stomachs.

Hopefully, you will emerge stronger, wiser and with the ability to see food for what it really is - not a sum total of carbs, protein and fat but love, nurture, health and harmony.

So don’t get bored or bogged down while at home. Here, I will try answering that quintessential question (which we are now learning is a great blessing) – “aaj kya banau?” (What do I make today?)

(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)
(Photo: FIT/Rujuta Diwekar)

