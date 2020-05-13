COVID-19 Lockdown: Seven Easy and Tasty Egg Recipes to Try

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods around. Plus, they are easily accessible and are a complete food - a boon in these difficult lockdown times. They deliver a lot of high-quality protein and multiple vitamin and minerals. They are high in satiety, low in calories, and versatile enough to be had in any meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, or even as a snack. Please eat the whole eggs, as the yolks deliver lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids, which are crucial for eye health, and also provide us with choline, which is essential for our memory to function properly.

