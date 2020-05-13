COVID-19 Lockdown: Seven Easy and Tasty Egg Recipes to Try
Eggs are one of the most versatile foods around. Plus, they are easily accessible and are a complete food - a boon in these difficult lockdown times. They deliver a lot of high-quality protein and multiple vitamin and minerals. They are high in satiety, low in calories, and versatile enough to be had in any meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, or even as a snack. Please eat the whole eggs, as the yolks deliver lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids, which are crucial for eye health, and also provide us with choline, which is essential for our memory to function properly.
They these interesting recipes.
Egg Salad
Mix 1 boiled egg, chopped, 1/4th cup boiled carrot, finely diced, 1/4th cucumber, finely diced and 1/4th cup spring onions, finely chopped. To this mix add 1 boiled and mashed potato, season with salt and black pepper to taste and finally fold in 2 tbsp of mayonnaise. Eat with a side of stir fry greens.
Spinach, Egg Scramble
Heat 2 tsp oil. Add 1 cup cut tomatoes and few cloves of garlic, cook for about 4 min. Shift to a bowl. In the same pan, add more oil (1 tsp), 2 cup spinach leaves, a pinch of red pepper flakes and half chopped onion, sauté till spinach is tender. Now arrange spinach flat in the pan, Scatter blistered tomatoes over it and season with salt pepper. Pour two beaten eggs, stir and scramble on low heat. And dig in.
Shakshuka
Chop 1/2 onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 2 tbsp green or red bell pepper.
Warm 1 tbsp olive oil in a pan, add onions and garlic, then bell pepper and cook it for 5 minutes. Add 2 large chopped tomatoes and 1 tbsp tomato sauce, then a pinch each of cumin powder, chilli powder, sugar and paprika. Crack 2 eggs, one at a time making wells in the sauce, add some feta cheese. Cover and cook for 5 min. The eggs should be a bit runny. Season with salt and pepper.
Eggs Frittata
Whisk 2 eggs with a little salt and pepper. Add 1 chopped spring onion, 4 wafers crushed coarsely, 1 tbsp chopped red bell pepper and keep aside for 5 minutes till wafers soak up some egg and become soggy. Heat 1 tsp oil, pour the egg-wafer mix, keep the flame low, cover and cook for 2 min. Add 4 more extra wafers and 1 tbsp yellow bell peppers over the frittata, pressing them down gently. Cover and cook. Flip for a min to brown lightly. Serve wafer side up.
Egg Pakora
Peel and cut two boiled eggs into two halves. Sprinkle some salt and pepper on eggs. In a bowl take twp tbsp gram flour, add salt and chilli powder and make a thick batter using water. Heat oil in a kadhai. Dip each egg piece in the batter and deep fry/air fry till golden brown on medium flame. Eat with tomato or coriander-mint chutney.
Egg – Dog
In small bowl, beat together an egg, a little milk, salt, and pepper. Cook on an oil smeared non stick pan. When the egg is almost done top with grated cheese and a slice of ham. Now slowly roll the omelette (like a hot dog) and slide into hotdog bun.
Masala Deviled Eggs
Split 2 hard-boiled eggs, and remove and mash the yolks. Add tomato and tobacco sauce, season with salt and pepper and fill the yolk mix in the cavities in the egg white. Meanwhile in a pan cook a sauce of chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger garlic paste, season with spices to taste. Then place the deviled eggs in it, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Lovely with parantha.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))
