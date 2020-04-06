COVID-19 Lockdown: Try These Tasty, Healthy Potato Dishes

With potatoes, really, ‘the food’ is not the ‘devil’. How you cook them — a healthy low cal recipe or sinfully fried — is what matters. When cooked right they can be really good for you.

One medium potato (150 gm) clocks in just 116 calories and is a terrific way to stock up on fibre (3 gm), which keeps you full for long.

They are high in magnesium and potassium — a powerful pair that together helps lower blood pressure.

They deliver phosphorus, a key bone health mineral.

Follow these recipes to make your potato count!