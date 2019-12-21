FITQuiz: How Can You Have a Merry Christmas And Stay Healthy Too?

‘Tis the season! After a long, long year it’s finally time for the end of the year festivities.

The weather dips, the workflow reduces and the sugary snacks flow. Christmas season is a time for family and fun, but with New Year’s around the corner, we’re all also going to be thinking of our resolutions - how to enjoy the season and stay healthy? How to have your cake and stay fit too?

How can you have a boozy Christmas and wake up feeling perfect the next day? Take our FITQuiz to find out!