Frequently Feel Bloated? These 10 Foods Can Help

Whatever may be the reason, bloating is an uncomfortable and at times a painful experience.

According to the PubMed Central, constipation or excess gas is the reason behind bloating.

What you eat or drink can affect the way your digestive system functions.

Thankfully, there are certain foods that can help ease the problem of bloating and regular use of these foods in your diet may prevent bloating as well.

Here is a list of 10 common foods that you can pick up from the market if you experience bloating frequently.