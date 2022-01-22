Quiz | Do You Know How Much Sugar You're Really Consuming?

If you've every thought, 'I need to cut down my sugar intake,' then you also know that deciding to cut down on your sugar intake isn't the same as actually doing it.

If all the tempting cakes, cookies and cups of sweetened chai weren't enough, the journey to suger-free land is made all the more treacherous by all the sneaky ways in which companies add copious amounts of 'hidden sugars' to seemingly innocent processed foods.

Excessive sugar consumption can not only lead to lifestyle diseases like diabetes and early onset heart diseases, but also also rot your teeth, lead to a fatty liver, accelerate signs of ageing, cause acne, and even increase your risk of depression.

So, how much do you know about this silent killer? Take this quiz to find out.