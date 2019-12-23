Lunch Hour? Try These Power-Packed, Light-On-The-Tummy Dishes

For lunch, it is important that we give our body some high-quality fuel-mix to boost our energy level and productivity at work. That is why, grabbing a cup of coffee and a pastry and calling that a meal does not work!

Now everyone gets a lunch hour, and we must make optimum use of it. First, some basic rules:

Keep lunch light (about 500 calories or less) Keep it low fat to fuel your energy without leaving you drowsy in the afternoon Make it a quick-eat kind of a meal Ideally, always combine protein and carbohydrate-rich foods, as eating just a high carb meal (like a potato sandwich) will raise levels of serotonin, which will leave you feeling sluggish. In contrast, a combination meal will raise levels of another chemical called norepinephrine, which increases alertness and mental clarity and maintains blood sugar and energy levels. Example: grilled fish with a whole wheat slice of bread.

Wondering what to make and take along to office? Choose from some of these brilliant options!