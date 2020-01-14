What Do Your Favorite Celebrities Eat for Breakfast?
Twinkle Khanna’s digital media company Tweak India has managed to swamp our Instagram timelines with the two things we are obsessed with: food and celebrities!
Bollywood celebs are taking up the #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, sharing the ‘healthy treats’ they eat through the day, and nominating others to take up the challenge too.
Twinkle Khanna did the honors with her own ‘beetroot tikkis’, made with paneer, jeera, dhaniya powder and bread crumbs!
Recipe: Wash and grate the beetroot, sauté in a pan until the water dries out.
Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera, dhaniya powder and bread crumbs. Add a little oil and mix gently. Mould a tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.
Akshay Kumar’s Avocado on Toast
Bollywood’s Khiladi is all about fitness and discipline — and his breakfast represents just that! Avocado toast and chia pudding, made with healthy ingredients like Himalayan pink salt, olive oil, walnut milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Mash a ripe avocado
Add a little olive oil (I like to add Rapeseed oil to it)
Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt and a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavorsome
Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread
Garnish with pomegranate
For chia pudding:
Soak three teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk overnight.
Add a little honey or cinnamon to it.
Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries.
Malaika Arora’s Zucchini Noodles
In her quest for vegan and healthy recipes, Malaika Arora shares her menu: zucchini noodles with red pepper sauce!
Skin the zucchini
Scrape off thin strips lengthwise
In a pan, heat 2 tbsp olive oil
Add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft
Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a minute
Remove and serve with a lime wedge
Shikhar Dhawan’s Plate’s Filled With Colors!
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan fuels himself up with fruits that give him natural sugars and sprinkles them with flax seeds and sunflower seeds for an added nutrient punch! Baked beans, avocado toast and masala uttapam to keep his ‘energy up the whole day’!
Sonali Bendre’s Twist to Sabudana Khichdi
Sonali Bendre shares her food mantra: I never measure my food, but I watch what I eat. In her own version of the traditional Maharashtrian sabudana khichdi, she replaces the sabudana with some sweet potato! For a detailed step-by-step recipe, swipe left on this Instagram post!
Katrina Kaif Keeps It Simple
If you thought the only way to get those Katrina abs was by starving yourself, here’s a shocker! The fitness icon says that she’s not afraid of eating rice, and starts her day with idli and chutney. “Traditionally idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further (this makes the idlis fluffier).” Some usual accompaniments for her include three chutneys: moringa spinach. tomato and beetroot, and plain coconut.