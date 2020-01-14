What Do Your Favorite Celebrities Eat for Breakfast?

Twinkle Khanna’s digital media company Tweak India has managed to swamp our Instagram timelines with the two things we are obsessed with: food and celebrities!

Bollywood celebs are taking up the #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, sharing the ‘healthy treats’ they eat through the day, and nominating others to take up the challenge too.

Twinkle Khanna did the honors with her own ‘beetroot tikkis’, made with paneer, jeera, dhaniya powder and bread crumbs!

Recipe: Wash and grate the beetroot, sauté in a pan until the water dries out.

Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera, dhaniya powder and bread crumbs. Add a little oil and mix gently. Mould a tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.