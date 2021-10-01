International Coffee Day: Know The Benefits & Risks of Coffee

1 October is celebrated as International coffee day across the world.

This day is celebrated to appreciate the hard work of the farmers and traders in the coffee industry but we should also know about the benefits and disadvantages of consuming coffee.

Approximately 400 billion cups of coffee are consumed every year and coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world.

For ages, coffee has been the topic of discussion.. People have been blaming coffee for impotency or mentally illness, praising it for boosting the energy levels to push through a tiring day.

Alot of us can swear by benefits of coffee when it comes to prepping us for the day. But turns out coffee is good for more than just waking you up.