International Coffee Day 2021: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes and Wishes
Celebrate this international coffee day by knowing about its history, this year's theme and its significance.
If you're one of those who cant start, your day without a cup of coffee, you're not alone. Coffee has been a godsend for millions of people who are not able to function without the kickstart in a mug in the morning. That's how important the coffee has become in our lives.
Every year, 1 October is celebrated as International coffee day to celebrate the popularity of the beverage and make people aware about its benefits, and its significance.
This day is also celebrated to recognise the hard work and passion of people from the coffee industry who are behind all our favourite caffeine beverages from a double espresso to cappuccino.
International Coffee Day: History
The International Coffee Organisation had decided to dedicate 1 October of every year for the celebration of this day in the year 2014.
But it was only in 2015 that the first International day of coffee was officially launched in Milan.
In the year 2009, the term 'International coffee day' was used for the first time by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum during a conference to announce about the New Orleans coffee festival.
Many countries celebrate their own national coffee days but 1 October is considered as a coffee day all across the world. To celebrate this day, coffee companies and cafes give discounts, free tiny products, new coffee drinks and start new campaigns on their social media accounts too.
International Coffee Day: Significance
International coffee day is celebrated to recognise the efforts of the companies, promote the fair trade in the coffee industry and appreciate the farmers who grow coffee all around the world.
We often overlook the hardships and struggle of the farmers who take care of their crops and select the best beans to make our coffee tastier.
International Coffee Day: Quotes
"I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable bad*ss I'm gonna be today." - Nanea Hoffman
"May your coffee be stronger than any challenges you face today. But if not, remember: DON'T throw your cup at anyone. You need it for refills."-Nanea Hoffman
"No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for 'before coffee."-Cherise Sinclair
" What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup."- Henry Rollins
"Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.”- David Lynch
"We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.”- Jerry Seinfeld
"I believe humans get a lot done, not because we’re smart, but because we have thumbs so we can make coffee.”- Flash Rosenberg
“I would rather suffer with coffee than be senseless.”- Napolean Bonaparte
International Coffee Day 2021: Theme
This year's theme is to 'promote fair trade practices' in the coffee industry.
It also highlights the low wages of the farmers across the world. Farmers are the ones responsible for growing the aromatic beans that provide us with our morning cup of refreshness but they are lowest paid members of the coffee industry.
The aim is to eradicate the low pay culture to the farmers. This might make them switch their job and it can risk the production of coffee.
So, this coffee day let's celebrate the day by not only enjoying the coffee drinks and dishes, but also spreading awareness about the reason behind this year's theme so that more and more people become aware of the labour and hardships that go into bringing them their favourite cup of coffee.
