International Coffee Day 2021: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes and Wishes

If you're one of those who cant start, your day without a cup of coffee, you're not alone. Coffee has been a godsend for millions of people who are not able to function without the kickstart in a mug in the morning. That's how important the coffee has become in our lives.

Every year, 1 October is celebrated as International coffee day to celebrate the popularity of the beverage and make people aware about its benefits, and its significance.

This day is also celebrated to recognise the hard work and passion of people from the coffee industry who are behind all our favourite caffeine beverages from a double espresso to cappuccino.