Kids Likely to Eat Clean After Watching TV Shows With Healthy Food

Earlier studies had found that children were more likely to eat nutrient-rich foods if they were involved in preparing the dish, but the availability of ready-prepared foods, and a lack of training to prepare fresh foods led to a drop in cooking skills among kids, the researchers said.

"Providing nutritional education in school environments instead may have an important positive influence on the knowledge, attitudes, skills, and behaviours of children," Folkvord added.

According to the researchers, the visual prominence of healthier options in both food choice and portion size on TV cooking programs may lead young viewers to crave healthier choices then act on those cravings.

"Schools represent the most effective and efficient way to reach a large section of an important target population, which includes children as well as school staff and the wider community. Positive peer and teacher modeling can encourage students to try new foods for which they exhibited distaste previously," Folkvord said.