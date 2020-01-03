Mediterranean Diet May Benefit Kidney Transplant Recipients

Following the Mediterranean diet, which involves high consumption of vegetables and olive oil, and moderate consumption of protein, may help kidney transplant recipients maintain the organ's function, a study says.

According to the study, published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, in more than one-third of kidney transplant recipients, the organ's function is lost within 10 years.

The researchers, including those from the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, asked 632 adult kidney transplant recipients with a functioning donor kidney for at least one year to complete a food-related questionnaire, and assessed their adherence to the Mediterranean diet using a 9-point score.