In 2020, We Are Done With The 10 Worst Fad Diets Of 2019

This is a diet where all you eat is potatoes all day long, and nothing else to lose weight.

Why? While I have nothing against potatoes (in fact I love them and include them in diets liberally), what goes against this diet is the same thing that goes against any fad diet: lack of variety. You need to eat all kinds of foods to stay healthy. Mono diets can be seriously detrimental in the long run.

Verdict: Want to do it for a day, go ahead but don’t make it a habit.