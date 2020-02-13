On Keto? If You Must, Then Keep These Safeguards in Mind

Learn a few clever swaps. Think coconut flour, cauliflower rice, veggies zoodles, and roasted turnips. Be prepared to spend a lot of time on planning and preparing your meals. So be prepared for this time, effort and commitment.

Make friends with herbs and adaptogens. While you’ll steer clear of sugar on this diet, the cravings will surface (and how!), so keep herbs and spices handy, particularly cinnamon. Sprinkle it in tea liberally every day. And please don’t overdo the sweeteners just because you are missing sugar; in fact please don’t use any artificial sweeteners at all.

Keep energy levels up. Proactively do something to keep your energy levels up. Have more of green juices, matcha, miso soup, hibiscus tea, aloe vera, wheatgrass juice etc. These will help keep your stamina stable and let you go on with your life normally.

Don’t get too ambitious. Keep exercise low in the beginning, till your body adapts to this change in diet. Extreme exercise and keto don’t really mix that well in the beginning. Trying to do too much together is in fact a recipe for disaster.

Stay hydrated. Finally not drinking enough water on keto is the biggest mistake most people make. You need to drink lots and lots of water to flush off the toxins getting made in your body and to keep all your body systems chugging along well.